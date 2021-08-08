Opportunity to buy former village pub restaurant with stunning rural views near Wakefield

The former public house and restaurant is on Doncaster Road, in the village of Crofton,.

Crofton is part of the City of Wakefield, and is four miles south east of the city, and near to Pontefract and Featherstone.

Most recently the Tamarind, a traditional Indian restaurant and takeaway, the property is now on the market with Purple Bricks.

It currently has seven self contained bed and breakfast rooms to the first floor.

It has two split restaurants and bar to the ground floor.

There are great rural views from the property.

The building is set on a site extending to approximately 0.45 acre.

There are generous car parking facilities to the front and right hand side of the building.

It has the potential to be developed for both commercial and residential use, though plans would need to be submitted to Wakefield Council.

It is on the market for £595,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Rooms Upstairs there are seven self-contained rooms.

2. Restaurant The restaurant space is split into two sections.

3. Bar It also has a licenced bar for people to enjoy a drink with their meal.

4. Inside The property has restaurant space in need of refurbishment.