Scoresby chose the cottage for its location,which is still regarded as a prime position. The white-washed property is much bigger inside than it looks from the outside.

It is set over three floors. The ground floor has a welcoming reception room with an exposed brick fire surround and alcoves with original mouldings. There’s also a large kitchen/diner with a range of shaker style kitchen cabinets with wooden worktops.

On the first floor, there is a double bedroom, a front-facing sitting room that would lend itself to being a fourth bedroom, plus a house bathroom comprising a bath with overhead shower, w.c and hand basin. There is also a W.C just off the landing which has retained the original tiling in near perfect condition.

Scoresby Cottage, Whitby

There are two bedrooms on the second floor and the rear bedroom also benefits an ensuite shower room.

Accessed from the lounge, there is also a small cellar, which is used for storage.

Outside, there is a walled courtyard area with wooden steps that lead to the raised gardens. The gardens are leased from an adjacent property on a five year lease with approx. one year left remaining on the lease. Previous fees were peppercorn.

There is also a courtyard area to the front which provides a seating area overlooking the town. Parking is available on-street on a first come first served basis.

The spacious kitchen

Hendersons say: “Although currently a well-established holiday let, this property could make a lovely home or bolt hole. A pleasant walk by the side of the Marina takes you to the charming, cobbled portion of Whitby with its many restaurants, pubs and amenities. With few properties like this currently on the market it will, no doubt, attract interest. "

For further details on this property visit www.myhendersons.co.uk

Learn more about William Scoresby by visiting the wonderful Whitby Museum, which features the Scoresby’s Arctic exhibition until December 4, 2022.

Central is the 200-year-old manuscript of William Scoresby’s ‘An Account of the Arctic Regions’. Areas covered include climate, plankton, whaling, zoology, botany, and navigation. The exhibition puts Scoresby’s life and work into the context of his time and ours, with notes on some recent developments in fields which he pioneered.

The ground floor sitting room

Exhibition Text and pictures are reproduced in the accompanying booklet, on sale at the museum desk.

The property is set over three floors

One of the the three bedrooms

The property has three bedrooms and scope for four