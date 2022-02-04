Lying at the head of picturesque Westerdale in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, Dale Head Farm is about to set hearts on fire. Tenanted by the same family for over 60 years, the “For Sale” sign has just gone up on this idyllic farmstead and its 57 acres, which offers what many of us crave and that which is increasingly hard to find: splendid isolation in one of the most beautiful settings in Britain.

Tim Richardson from Whitby-based Richardson and Smith, which is marketing the property, says: “It is exceptional and remote and accessed by a long, winding stone track so for those who want to get away from it all, this is the one. It is spectacular and private.”

The location is not the only appeal. The property, which has a guide price of £650,000 to £675,000, is a rare, perfectly preserved example of a traditional small farm from a long gone era.

The four-bedroom farmhouse at Dale Head Farm

Tim says: “It has enjoyed relatively modest improvement and therefore does not boast large modern commercial sheds. It has been beautifully maintained along traditional lines. Rarely will you see such well-kept facilities and such a unique array of features amongst farm buildings that represent a bygone era of farming in the moors.”

Among the many surrounding farm buildings are stone dovecotes, an owl flight hole, a goose house, a stone floored hen-house, pig sties with original troughs, former blacksmiths workshop, cart houses, stables, crook-framed barns, byres and even a Grade II* listed bee-house, designed to shelter small bee-hives.

Tim adds: “The walls and fences are also in great condition, a lesson many others could learn from.”

The pretty farmhouse is thought to date to 1850 and the farm buildings, which include the long abandoned Anthony House, thought to be the site’s original farmhouse, appear to be older.

An overhead shot of the historic farmstead with farmhouse and farm buildings

The main house with period features has two reception rooms, a kitchen and pantry plus four bedrooms, a bathroom and two attic rooms. It is ripe for updating but has some double glazed and improvements have been made to the plumbing and wiring. The adjoining farm buildings include a utility room that leads on to a cart shed for garaging and storage.

The 57 acres of land lies in a ring fence of undulating pasture and is home to 100 sheep. The land could be let and there is potential for conversion in the outbuildings, subject to planning.

For details of the sale, contact: Richardson and Smith, tel: 01947 602298, www.richardsonandsmith.co.uk

This views are stunning

The farm has numerous, carefully preserved historic farm buildings

The historic farm buildings

Anthony House thought to be the original farmhuse before a later one was built