All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
33 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

RIP Richard Kendall one of Yorkshire's best and most highly regarded estate agents

This week brought some very sad news as the family of Richard Kendall announced his passing. Founder of his own eponymous estate agency, he was one of Wakefield’s best-known personalities.He had a shrewd head for business, knew his stuff inside out and was refreshingly straight talking, witty and much loved.While his son Simon and daughter Claire now run the firm’s estate and lettings operation across six branches, Richard was involved to the end, passing on his wisdom and visiting the offices.His property career began in 1969 at the age of 22 when he got a job as a trainee property sales negotiator.

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

By 1980, he was manager of the residential department and later helped the TSB establish a flagship agency in Bradford.

When the 90s recession hit and the bank pulled out of estate agency, he was redundant and almost bought Goathland Post Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an interview with Property Post four years ago, he said: “My life could have been very different but then I was offered the chance to buy an agency for £1,000 with 23 properties that had been on the books for ages, including the owner’s own home.”

Most Popular
Richard Kendall in his estate agency office in WakefieldRichard Kendall in his estate agency office in Wakefield
Richard Kendall in his estate agency office in Wakefield

On October 1, 1991, Richard Kendall Estate Agent opened its first office in Northgate, Wakefield. “I actually got cold feet at the last minute because of the recession. I called my solicitor but he had exchanged contracts. He said: ‘Sorry pal, it’s yours’ and I had to get on with it.”

By the end of the week he took two full page adverts in the Wakefield Express and within six weeks he had sold the house of the man he bought the business from.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Richard once told me that his strength was “valuing houses and talking to customers” though he should’ve added his work ethic, sense of humour and knowledge of the industry. RIP Richard, you will be very much missed.

Related topics:YorkshireWakefieldPost OfficeBradford