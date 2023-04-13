By 1980, he was manager of the residential department and later helped the TSB establish a flagship agency in Bradford.
When the 90s recession hit and the bank pulled out of estate agency, he was redundant and almost bought Goathland Post Office.
In an interview with Property Post four years ago, he said: “My life could have been very different but then I was offered the chance to buy an agency for £1,000 with 23 properties that had been on the books for ages, including the owner’s own home.”
On October 1, 1991, Richard Kendall Estate Agent opened its first office in Northgate, Wakefield. “I actually got cold feet at the last minute because of the recession. I called my solicitor but he had exchanged contracts. He said: ‘Sorry pal, it’s yours’ and I had to get on with it.”
By the end of the week he took two full page adverts in the Wakefield Express and within six weeks he had sold the house of the man he bought the business from.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Richard once told me that his strength was “valuing houses and talking to customers” though he should’ve added his work ethic, sense of humour and knowledge of the industry. RIP Richard, you will be very much missed.