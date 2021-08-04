Fairy Hill Lane is a breathtaking detached house on sale for £750,000 nestled in the charming surroundings of Pontefract. It is located close to Castleford Town Centre and Xscape Leisure complex.

With four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden and guest room, a secret garden with an orchard, a spectacular kitchen/family room, a garden bar, and an outdoor pool, the property is a perfect party venue.

The house also includes a family room with bi-folding doors which overlook the garden, under-floor heating, an office, dining room with a log-burning stove, bathroom with freestanding bath, two shower rooms, parking for multiple vehicles, a BBQ area, an entertainment system/outdoor speaker system, a pizza oven and kennels for dog owners.

1. Family room The spacious family room includes two folding doors that open out to the garden. Buy photo

2. Dining room The dining room has a fireplace and windows which let in a lot of light. Buy photo

3. Bedroom One of the four bedrooms is located on the top floor and has a flat screen TV. Buy photo

4. Pool The garden has a circular swimming pool, ideal for a hot summer’s day. Buy photo