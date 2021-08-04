See inside this fairy-tale house for sale in Pontefract with its own outdoor swimming pool and garden bar
Take a picture tour of this one of a kind fairy-tale four bedroom house in Pontefract.
Fairy Hill Lane is a breathtaking detached house on sale for £750,000 nestled in the charming surroundings of Pontefract. It is located close to Castleford Town Centre and Xscape Leisure complex.
With four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden and guest room, a secret garden with an orchard, a spectacular kitchen/family room, a garden bar, and an outdoor pool, the property is a perfect party venue.
The house also includes a family room with bi-folding doors which overlook the garden, under-floor heating, an office, dining room with a log-burning stove, bathroom with freestanding bath, two shower rooms, parking for multiple vehicles, a BBQ area, an entertainment system/outdoor speaker system, a pizza oven and kennels for dog owners.