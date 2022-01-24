A garden party is nothing without its garden furniture and accessories.

Whether it is a pizza party, barbeque party or a summer party, there are a variety of garden features fit for each party theme.

Here are the best garden items and products perfect for garden parties.

Pick out your favourite garden furniture for your garden party. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

U-shaped sofa with a dining table and footstools

This modern and stylish dining sofa and dining table seats up to 12 people.

It is available on Moda’s website for £5,125.

A large luxury square fire pit and patio heater

This product is heat and weather resistant and can be used as a centerpiece, heater, BBQ or ice bucket.

It comes with a BBQ grill rack, fire bowl, poker, spit guard, waterproof cover and it is suitable for outdoor use burning charcoal, wood and logs.

The fire pit is available on the CGC Interiors website for £99.99.

Rattan mushroom garden light duo

To create an enchanted forest theme for your garden party, why not include two glowing mushrooms on your lawn?

The two different sized mushroom lights are ideal for decorating your lawns, patios and terraces alike. Their waterproof coating means that they can sit outside no matter what the weather is like.

You can buy them on the Lights4Fun website for £59.99.

Outdoor wall light with dusk to dawn sensor

This durable aluminium light creates a comforting warm glow to enhance your garden, perfect for a party hosted in the evening.

It also incorporates a day/night sensor that turns it on when light levels reduce at night and it turns off automatically when the sun comes up in the morning.

You can buy this product on the Lighting Direct website for £45.99.

Chappell 3m cantilever parasol

During the summer months, your party guests will need some cooling shade or a heat protective shelter to prevent sunburn.

The parasol comes in a variety of colours to suit your garden and features include shower proof and sun protection level 50 and a tilt feature to adjust the canopy position.

You can purchase the parasol on the Wayfair website for £149.99.

Quick-heating round inflatable hot tub

This six-person hot tub comes with two filter cartridges and a chemical starter kit with everything you need to keep your hot tub clean.

You can organise your very own private spa garden party at home with this hot tub, where you can turn up the water jet bubbles and just relax and unwind.

You can buy it on the John Lewis website for £949.99.

Black outdoor portable pizza oven

This pizza oven pre-heats in just 20 minutes, which means you can bake your own pizza for your friends and family in just two minutes.

Its size is small enough to take around with you in your garden, on your patio terrace or balcony.

You can buy it on the Lazy Susan website for £199.