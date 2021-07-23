Take a tour of the former foghorn station for sale near Whitby with amazing sea views, holiday annexe and tea garden

Hornblower Lodge, for sale at sits on a one acre site on the cliff top at Hawsker, between Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay, and is now a four-bedroom home with an adjoining, one-bedroom holiday let and tea garden. Operators Trinity House chose the site after testing the solidity of the rock it sits on and the magnificent building still has its two 20ft long and 8ft high foghorns, which blasted out a warning to ships between 1904 when it was built and 1988 when it was rendered obsolete by satellite technology.

By Sharon Dale
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:02 pm

Interest is high in this former foghorn station, on the market for £750,000 with Jacksons, which has some of the best sea views in Britain. Hornblower Lodge sits on a one acre site on the cliff top at Hawsker, between Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay, and is now a four-bedroom home with an adjoining, one-bedroom holiday let and tea garden, so offers an amazing live-work opportunity.

The station on the Cleveland Way dates to 1904 and still has its 20ft long, 8ft high foghorns. It was converted into a home in 1992 and the present owners John and Janet Evans bought it 14 years ago. They have since renovated the property and turned it into a profitable live-work home. The house has a sitting room, breakfast room, kitchen, utility, a store room, snug, storage room, bathroom, shower room and four bedrooms, one with an ensuite. The holiday let has a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Outside, is a drive, parking area, courtyard, laundry, outside WC, workshop and seating areas plus tea garden kiosk. For details visit www.jacksonsestateagent.co.uk

The stylish shaker kitchen in the main house

The owners run a popular tea garden and its cakes are best-sellers

The former foghorn station is stylishly decorated and has been divided into a main home and a one-bedrom holiday let

The impressive main sitting room with exceptional views

