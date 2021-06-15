The owner has created a car gallery/showroom open plan to a sitting room so he can sit and enjoy his vehicles

Take a tour of this no-expense spared £3m Yorkshire home that really is bargain buy

No expense has been spared on this Yorkshire house for sale with spa, pool and car gallery

By Sharon Dale
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:48 pm

This incredible house in a rural spot in Flockton, near Wakefield, is on the market for £3m with Savills.co.uk. Owner Adrian Harris happily admits that he will be out of pocket when he sells it, after turning what was a five-bedroom house into one of Yorkshire’s most spectacular, no-expense-spared, top-end homes. While most people now have their eye on the end value when extending and refurbishing a property, Adrian had only one goal when he bought the house in 2013: to create the perfect, long-term home for his family.

“I couldn’t find what I wanted so I decided to create it here because I liked the location. It is peaceful and Flockton has a lovely rural aspect with walks from the door but it also has great links to the M1 and M62. I knew there was a ceiling price for this property and that I was going to go past it with all the work I was doing but it just had to be and I class the loss as living expenses,” he says. While the enormous spend and original cost of the house adds up to £4.3m, the property is on the market for £3m and the only regret businessman Adrian has is that he couldn’t stay longer. He is moving to be closer to his family in the North East.

Coachgates has six bedrooms, a spa and a stainless steel, 15m swimming pool, akitchen/dining room by KC Design and a state-of-the-art cinema room. There is also a car gallery/showroom for up to six cars, which is open plan to the lounge area so car enthusiast Adrian can enjoy looking at his vehicles.

1. Bigger and better

The house has been extended upwards and outwards and,along with green energy via ground source heat pumps and solar panels, it also has many mod cins, incuding a Lutron lighting system and home automation.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

2. Kitchen design

At the heart of the home is a large kitchen dining room designed by KC Design. It has a four meter long kitchen island, integrated Miele appliances, including a full size wine cooler, integrated fridge freezer, two dishwashers, two ovens, a microwave, steamer and proving drawer. There is also a Quooker hot and cold filter tap and a Stucco & Stucco polished plaster feature wall.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

3. Room with a view

This sitting area with a rural mural looks out over countryside

Photo: Savills

Buy photo

4. Leisure suite

The sp and swimming pool complex is linked to the house and has a Barrisol ceiling, bespoke bar with bottle fridge, Quooker tap, changing room with two shower cubicles, toilets, dance studio/gym area with LED lighting that can be synced to your music, Lutron controlled blinds, a sauna, stainless steel pool with a maximum depth of two meters and approximate length of fifteen meters plus a and spa pool. The pool is cleaned using an ultraviolet pool sanitizing system.

Photo: Savills

Buy photo
YorkshireWakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4