This incredible house in a rural spot in Flockton, near Wakefield, is on the market for £3m with Savills.co.uk. Owner Adrian Harris happily admits that he will be out of pocket when he sells it, after turning what was a five-bedroom house into one of Yorkshire’s most spectacular, no-expense-spared, top-end homes. While most people now have their eye on the end value when extending and refurbishing a property, Adrian had only one goal when he bought the house in 2013: to create the perfect, long-term home for his family.

“I couldn’t find what I wanted so I decided to create it here because I liked the location. It is peaceful and Flockton has a lovely rural aspect with walks from the door but it also has great links to the M1 and M62. I knew there was a ceiling price for this property and that I was going to go past it with all the work I was doing but it just had to be and I class the loss as living expenses,” he says. While the enormous spend and original cost of the house adds up to £4.3m, the property is on the market for £3m and the only regret businessman Adrian has is that he couldn’t stay longer. He is moving to be closer to his family in the North East.