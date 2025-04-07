The 25-year story behind Susie Watson Designs

Handmade furniture and Rose Tulip kilim, Pigeon paint by Susie Watson Designs

Now, 25 years on, she has ten shops across the country including one in Harrogate. It all started in 2001 when a potter dismissed her vision for ceramics as impossible, she proved otherwise. Undeterred by scepticism, she developed her first ceramic ranges, refining them through years of trial and error. She embraced every challenge as an opportunity to learn, adjusting her designs and production methods until they met her high standards. This commitment to quality and craftsmanship became the foundation of her brand, she says.

At 50, she embarked on sourcing trips across India and Sri Lanka, venturing into unfamiliar territory to find the right artisans and manufacturers. These journeys were far from glamorous—she shared sleeper train carriages with locals and navigated complex production challenges. The factories she partnered with faced years of difficulties in perfecting her ceramic designs, but Susie’s unwavering belief in her vision kept them going. Today, her ceramics are crafted using highly specialised techniques. She says her business, Susie Watson Design, is committed to traditional craftsmanship. From hand-painted ceramics to intricately woven textiles, every product is made with meticulous care. The company champions artisanal skills that are often overlooked in a world driven by mass production. Many of the workshops Susie collaborates with have been practicing their crafts for generations, preserving techniques that bring authenticity and soul to her collections. Sustainability is also a core value of the brand. “Handmaking items naturally consumes less energy,” Susie explains. “We have minimal waste and avoid plastics wherever possible. We also don’t overproduce, which means we rarely have excess stock.”

The use of colour and texture is also a defining feature of Susie Watson Designs. Inspired by the English countryside and influenced by time spent in India, the brand’s palettes go from from soft pastels to deep, vibrant hues, colour plays a crucial role in creating spaces that feel welcoming and full of character, says Susie. “Colour is probably the most identifying feature of our designs, along with the way our colours and textures interact,” she says. This philosophy extends to interior design choices, where Susie encourages homeowners to embrace colour. “White and off-white walls can feel flat and uninspiring. A beautifully chosen wall colour enhances a space, adds warmth, and won’t necessarily make a room feel darker.” Layering fabrics, from thickly interlined curtains to plush wool rugs, further enhances the sense of comfort and luxury in a home, she adds. Beyond design, Susie says that a business is only as strong as its people. “Your employees are the most important part of your business—more than good design.”. Finding the right team, both in the UK and internationally, has been one of the greatest challenges and successes of her journey. “Anna, my daughter, is now taking the lead in creating many of our designs, reinforcing the strong family element that gives our company longevity. Interestingly, all our suppliers also run family businesses, which fosters a shared commitment to growth and development over the years.”

What Interior trends does she predict for 2025/26?

“Hopefully, the trend for using more colour will continue, while minimalism remains confined to spaces where it naturally fits,” says Susie who says that as the brand continues to evolve, new projects are on the horizon. “We’re working on beautiful wall hangings at the moment—art for the home is so important, but paintings can be prohibitively expensive,” she says. Despite its growth, she maintains the essence of Susie Watson Designs remains unchanged: a commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and interiors that stand the test of time. “Luxury isn’t about formality—it’s about warmth, comfort, and carefully chosen details.”

Susie’s five essential tips for transforming your interiors

See Your Space with Fresh Eyes - After living in a home for a long time, it can be difficult to reimagine a room. The best ideas often come when you first move in, as you view the space with a fresh perspective. Try to step back and see it as if for the first time.

Plan the Room as a Whole - A cohesive design starts with a clear vision. Walls, curtains, rugs, and furniture should work together harmoniously. Creating a mood board can help you visualize the space, ensuring that every element complements the others. Accessories like cushions and lamps can be added later, but the foundation should be well thought out.

Embrace Colour - White and off-white walls can leave a room feeling flat and uninspiring. A beautifully chosen wall colour enhances the space, adds warmth, and won’t necessarily make a room feel darker. Colour creates depth and atmosphere, making everything in the room look more intentional.

Use Lighting Thoughtfully - Overhead lighting should be limited to functional areas, such as kitchen worktops. Instead, use table lamps and wall lights to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Softer lighting enhances colours and textures, making a space feel far more welcoming.

Incorporate Textiles for Warmth and Comfort - Bare floors can feel cold and unwelcoming. Wool rugs add depth, warmth, and a sense of home—once experienced, the difference is undeniable. Layering fabrics, from curtains to cushions, brings softness and character to any space.