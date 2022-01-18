How the restored and converted clock tower will look when restoration and conversion specialist PJ Livesey has completed the project

The legacy of the Terry’s chocolate empire still looms large on the landscape of York. The purpose-built estate, completed in 1926, consists of five Grade II-listed buldings. It stands south of the city, next to the racecourse and a short walk from Goddards, the Arts and Crafts-style home where Noel Terry lived with his family.

Chocolate production ceased at the site in 2005 and most of the buildings now have new uses, with the grand offices now a care home, the gatehouse serving as work space and the original factory that produced the famous Terry’s Chocolate Orange converted into some of the most sought-after apartments in the city.

Now it’s the turn of the most distinctive of the buildings – the landmark Clock Tower – to have a new lease of life. Listed buildings specialists The PJ Livesey Group, which converted the multi-storey factory building five years ago, is now converting the tower into homes and the apartments are now for sale via Savills estate agency.

The iconic clock tower is set for a vibrant new life as homes

The original clock faces, inscribed with the words ‘Terry’s York’ have been restored and the mechanism rebuilt and ready to be reinstalled by Smith of Derby so the clock will soon, once again, keep time. Discussions are also ongoing with heritage groups about a potential mini museum telling the Terry’s chocolate story in a space at the top of the tower behind the clock faces. Direct lift access has been created and there could be limited public access through the year.

Conversion work will result in 21 homes, from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom duplexes. Most will have private outside space and parking. Sales of the first eight apartments will be launched this month through Savills New Homes Team, in York, with prices ranging from £264,950 for a large one-bedroom apartment to £624,950 for a duplex.

PJ Livesey managing director Georgina Livesey said: “The Terry’s Estate is a built legacy for York and so many people were connected with the site during the chocolate production and have fond memories of working there. The conversion shows how buildings like this can be successfully saved through conversion to residential use and given a new lease of life.

“We hope the building work will be completed late this summer at which time the clock mechanism will be reinstalled and Terry’s famous clock will be keeping time for the city once more.”

Inside one of the apartments in the clock tower

*Contact: Savills New Homes York, tel: 01904 617832, www.savills.com

One of the contemporary apartments housed in the clock tower