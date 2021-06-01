This converted reservoir for sale near Ilkley is one of Yorkshire's most incredible homes
This exceptional, eco-friendly home on sought-after Moor Lane, Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley, is a converted Victorian reservoir and is as discreet as it is amazing. It is for sale at £1.395m with Dacre, Son & Hartley, www.dacres.co.uk
Beautifully designed to sit quietly in the landscape, it boasts a green roof and large areas of glazing to deliver light and make the most of the amazing views across Wharfedale.
The tucked away property has a gated driveway with private parking and garage. Iside, original features include exposed brick and stone pillars and the accommodation includes a split level reception hall, enormous central living area with a glazed roof, an open plan dining kitchen, a sitting room with French doors onto the terrace; a master suite with French doors onto a private terrace and a luxury en-suite bathroom, two guest bedrooms, a shower room and a plant room. Outside, the grounds include a large terrace, lawns and a small areas of woodland.
No expense has been spared on the conversion or the interiors and the property enjoys a high degree of privacy but it is close to both Burley-in-Wharfedale village and Ilkley.