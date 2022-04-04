This fabulous farmhouse in Bronte country is for sale with incredible views over Ponden Reservoir towards Top Withens

The power of a beautiful view in Brontë country cannot be underestimated, especially when it comes to buying a home, as Peter and Bernadette Hobson discovered when they first set eyes on Owd Ikes Farm. The property, now on the market for £650,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley, is set above Scar Top Road, in Oldfield, near Haworth, and it has long-range views over Ponden Reservoir and the surrounding fields and moorland beyond.

“We loved the beautiful rustic features in the house but it needed a lot of work and so we were a little unsure about it. But when we viewed it and saw the amazing views we decided to put in an offer,” says Peter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple bought the property five-and-a-half years ago and have spared no expense in turning it into a home that retains all its original character while boasting mod cons and a host of energy efficient features. The four-bedroom, semi-detached farmhouse, which dates to the 17th century, now has new plumbing, heating and electrics and a new roof.

The views over Ponden reservoir to the fields and moorland beyond are exceptional

Double glazed heritage windows from Keighley-based Marlin have been installed, along with bi-folding doors, wall insulation, a new kitchen and bathrooms. Keighley-based Rombalds builders were key in extending the property up to the roof line and relaid some of the stone flags inside the house after levelling the floor, which now has underfloor heating.

The farmhouse was set to be the Hobsons long-term home until they spotted a For Sale sign on a property in need of renovation on the other side of the valley. “We learned so much doing this house we decided that it would be a waste if we didn’t use it. I think we’ve got one more project left in us,” says Peter.

“Buying it also means we can stay in this area, which we love. We lived in a town before but we could never go back. Here, we have Ponden Reservoir on the doorstep and the Bronte Waterfalls, the Bronte Way, Pennine Way and Top Withens close by,” says Bernadette.

Owd Ikes Farmhouse is half an hour’s drive from Skipton and Airedale Hospital. The house has a hall, sitting room, lounge, farmhouse kitchen with dining area, a utility room, four bedrooms and two shower rooms. Outside is a garage with a large workshop, ample parking and gardens front and rear. Nearby Stanbury has a village school and Haworth is 2.7 miles away. Contact: Dacre, Son & Hartley, tel: 01535 611511, www.dacres.co.uk

Owd Ikes farmhouse is set well back off the road in a private position

All the glazing has been relaced to make the property more energy efficient while retaining those views

The large kitchen/dining space has plenty of character and original features

Fancy waking up to this.

The sitting room with wood-burning stove