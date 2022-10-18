This home for sale in Scarborough has sensational sea views and is a two minute walk from the seafront
Scarborough’s Old Town has long been a magnet for home buyers who love period architecture and character and who want to be tucked away but within easy walking distance of the seafront.This beautiful area is blessed with historic properties, some of which are much sought-after for their sea views.This property for sale on Princess Street ticks that box and many more thanks to its attractive interiors and great position.For sale for £475,000 with Colin Ellis estate agents the property is a successful holiday let but would also make a wonderful main home for those who want to settle by the sea.As it’s a holiday property at the moment, the vendors are chain free, which means that, subject to surveys, there should be no hold-ups in exchanging contracts and getting the keys to the door.
Estate agents Colin Ellis say: “This property is in great order and has fantastic sea and harbour views.”
The house has a hall, lounge with log burner, sitting room with open fire, and a large kitchen/diner with fantastic sea and harbour views.
Double doors open onto the rear enclosed yard.
The first floor has two double bedrooms both linked to a 'jack and jill' en-suite and the second floor also has two bedrooms with a 'jack and jill' en-suite and all the bedrooms enjoy sea views.
The property is in the characterful Old Town and is a two minute walk from Scarborough's South Bay.
Also close by are the indoor market, Scarborough Castle, the harbour, the open air theatre and Peasholm Gardens, along with cafes, restaurants and bars.
For more details on the property visit www.colinellis.co.uk