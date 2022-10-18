Estate agents Colin Ellis say: “This property is in great order and has fantastic sea and harbour views.”

The house has a hall, lounge with log burner, sitting room with open fire, and a large kitchen/diner with fantastic sea and harbour views.

Double doors open onto the rear enclosed yard.

The dining area with wallpaper from Mini Moderns and views out to sea

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor has two double bedrooms both linked to a 'jack and jill' en-suite and the second floor also has two bedrooms with a 'jack and jill' en-suite and all the bedrooms enjoy sea views.

The property is in the characterful Old Town and is a two minute walk from Scarborough's South Bay.

Also close by are the indoor market, Scarborough Castle, the harbour, the open air theatre and Peasholm Gardens, along with cafes, restaurants and bars.

For more details on the property visit www.colinellis.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is in the historic Old Town

The kitchen leading to the rear patio area and those views

The cosy sitting room

One of the four bedrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

This large bedroom has sea views