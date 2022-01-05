This house for sale in Yorkshire was one of the top three most viewed homes on Rightmove over Christmas and New Year

This contemporary property in the popular Grenoside area of Sheffield was one of the most viewed homes for sale on Rightmove over the festive break. The detached, four-bedroom house on Wheel Lane is on the market for £480,000 and came in at number three on the property hits parade.The second most viewed home over Christmas and New Year was historic Balgonie House in Paisley, Scotland, which comprises of 16 apartments and is on the market at £995,000. The number one spot went to a £2.5m semi on East Beach Lytham St Annes.
Rightmove’s Property Expert, Tim Bannister, said: “The festive season is always a great time for property lovers across Great Britain to browse some of the most amazing homes on the market, often in anticipation of their own new year move. The most viewed homes over this year’s Christmas holidays are filled with both character and modern features."
Estate agents Armitage Residential, which is selling the Grenoside house, say its contemporary good looks and its location are attracting attention. The fact it was newly listed on Boxing Day, when online viewings peak, is also a factor in attracting attention from those looking for or dreaming of a new home.