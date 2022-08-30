This incredible contemporary home for sale in York is attracting a lot of attention

The couple have lived in and loved every one of their properties before moving onto the next project because, as every self-builder and renovator knows, designing and constructing your own home is addictive.

Their latest sensational home is on Tadcaster Road and is now for sale for £1.5m with Savills York.

“I’ve loved every one of the houses and they have all been pretty cool but this is one of my favourites,” says Erica. “It works particularly well and flows beautifully inside and also outside where there are a series of amazing spaces.”

It is hard to believe that the property started life as a mid-century house with mock Tudor detailing. The Hammills first thought was to demolish it and start again but it became clear that they could use permitted development to almost double the size of the original home.

They are selling after a very happy five years to move to a property on an even larger plot with even more room for their dog to exercise in. “It will be a real wrench to leave the house and it’s such a great location because it’s close to the city centre, to the racecourse and the A64 and there are woodland walks from the doorstep,” says Erica.

The house has solar panels, a kitchen and sitting room, study, snug/sixth bedroom with an ensuite and a utility room. On the first floor are four large bedrooms, along with one en-suite and a house bathroom. The second floor houses the principal bedroom with dressing area and ensuite. The gardens include a peaceful courtyard, entertaining space and a summer hous. There is also a double garage and parking for five cars

For details tel: 01904 617800, www.savills.co.uk

