In the running for a Yorkshire Residential Property Award

The shortlist for the prestigious, fundraising Variety Yorkshire Residential Property Awards, has been announced. It is as follows:

Best Design Project: Waverley phase one, near Sheffield, by SkyHouse; Hudson Quarter, York, a mixed-use development of 127 apartments by Fuse Studios; Leeming House by Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard: a striking new home with views of Leeming reservoir.

Best Designer of the Year: Citu Developments’ architecture studio, Leeds; ArkleBoyce architecture practice; Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard architecture practice.

Best Large Estate Agency: Simon Blyth Estate Agents; Richard Kendall Estate Agents; Dacre. Son & Hartley. Best Large Development: The Motor Works, Cononley, by Candelisa; Thorpe Park by Redrow; Kelham Central by Citu Developments.

Best Residential Developer: Redrow Yorkshire; Citu Group Developments; Beal Homes. Best Small Estate Agency: David Phillip Estate Agents; Lister Haigh; Blenkin & Co.

Best Small Development: Pure Acre Park and Pure Meadows, Pudsey, by Pure Haus; Don Robins House and Regent Lodge, Leeds. Deal of the Year: Yorkshire Land for 37 acres of greenfield land for residential development in Penistone; CEG for Oughtibridge Mills on the 110 acre Oughtibridge Mill estate.

The ESG Award or sustainability/societal impact: Green Building Store, Huddersfield; Pure Haus passive houses in Oakenshaw; Don Robins House and Regent Lodge, Leeds, by Brewster Bye Architects, St Georges Crypt, Leeds City Council and Vistry Partnerships. Best Residential Planning Consultant of the Year: ID Planning; Lichfields; Johnson Mowat.

The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards on October 14 at New Dock Hall, Leeds, and money raised at the event will be used to fund individual grants for children in Yorkshire who need wheelchairs and specialist equipment.

Looking back to last year when the event was cancelled due to Covid, leaving the charity short of vital funds for its work, Charlotte Farrington, Regional Development Director of Variety, the Children’s Charity, says: “As our income streams dried up overnight, we watched our national turnover fall from £7m to £2.5m and whilst we did everything within our power to adapt and come up with new fundraising methods, I knew that any attempt to make up this severe shortfall was to make specific asks of our supporters in the absence of fundraising events.

“I will never forget the support that we received from the Yorkshire property and business sectors. They well and truly rallied behind us and are the reason we survived the pandemic. It is thanks to their generosity that we were able to fund almost all Yorkshire applications for wheelchairs and specialist equipment and for that, they should be incredibly proud.” Variety is back working harder than ever to address the shortfall it has been faced with and is determined to help as many children and families as possible across our region.”

Charlotte adds: “Our beneficiaries face and overcome far bigger challenges in their day-to-day lives than we have faced throughout the pandemic and this is our opportunity to do all we can to support them and make life that little bit easier. A tremendous £291,500 for Variety was raised at the commercial property awards and I hope that the residential sector will be just as responsive.

“We have a fantastic shortlist and very worthy winners. Yes, our event is an opportunity to fundraise but it is also an opportunity for the residential sector to celebrate with friends and colleagues and marvel at all that they have achieved in a very turbulent period.

“I wish I could say that once we have funded our backlog of applications, our job is done but families continue to need our help and the list grows on a daily basis so everyone’s support, no matter how big or small, is welcome.”

Yorkshire Residential Property Awards sponsors include Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP; Walker Morris LLP; The Yorkshire Post; DS.Emotion; Edward Architecture; Hampshire Trust Bank; Pegasus Planning Group Ltd; Manning Stainton; CEG and SCP.

The judges are Julia Dacre-Field, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson LLP; Jonathan Morgan, city centre specialist at Linley & Simpson; Lee Wilkinson, audit director at PWC UK; Angus Armitage of DS.Emotion; Andrew Byrne, Property Development Director of Devonshire Property Group; David Hodgson, Head of Strategic Development at Harworth Group and Lee Savage, UK Development Director at Moda Living.

The event is on Thursday, October 14 at New Dock Hall, Leeds. The compere is sports pundit and former rugby union player David Flatman.