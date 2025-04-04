Stonehouse Farm lies beyond the hamlet of Fangdale Beck in a delightfully peaceful location at the end of a private track.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said: “Stonehouse Farm is a charming property in a private setting with wonderful views over Bilsdale in the North York Moors National Park.

“With two cottages in addition to the main farmhouse, it offers an excellent business opportunity for holiday lets in this beautiful and sought after area. The farmland is within a ring fence, making it an ideal choice for someone seeking a lifestyle farm.”

The traditional stone built farmhouse has been extended into the adjoining byre, adding a larger kitchen and huge boot room and now provides spacious family accommodation over two floors including two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The attached stone barn has high quality, unrestricted, secondary accommodation providing a further three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. The barn was converted in 2015, originally for holiday accommodation, but the terms of occupancy have been varied to allow it to be used as residential accommodation ancillary to the main house if required.

There is also a separate two bedroom 17th Century stone built cottage, set in its own small garden area and outbuildings.

There is a useful yard area for parking and storage and a south facing terraced garden looking straight down the dale. A stone byre and store opposite the cottage has great scope for alternative use subject to planning. There is a portable stable providing good and secure storage and planning consent for a new shed.

The farmland surrounds the property and includes excellent mowable pasture on the lower ground extending to about 23 acres and attractive mixed permanent and rough grazing behind running up to the moor. There is also grazing rights on Bilsdale West Moor for 200 sheep.

The property, about 61.76 acres, has private spring fed water supply and drainage. Solar PV, which is sold back to the grid on a Feed in Tariff, hot water and mains electricity. Sporting rights are included in the sale.

Fangdale Beck is between Helmsley and Stokesley on a popular tourist route through the moors. Thirsk, 15 miles away, offers mainline rail services to Edinburgh, York, Newcastle, and London Kings Cross.

Stonehouse Farm is for sale through the GSC Grays Farm Agency Department Tel: 01748 829203.

1 . Magnificent property Stonehouse Farm is a stunning grassland farm with farmhouse, converted barn, separate cottage, outbuildings, productive meadows and stunning views over Bilsdale in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

2 . Historic buildings The farm includes a separate two bedroom 17th century stone built cottage and outbuildings. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

3 . Spacious house The traditional 17th century stone built farmhouse has a large kitchen, two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales