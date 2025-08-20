York Grade II listed townhouse overlooking village green on the market for £1.35m

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Sarah Brotherton gave birth to her first child in London, she knew something had to change.

“When we had Lottie, I said, ‘I’m not doing this without the family.’ I was pretty isolated in London, so we moved back so that they could help out,” she says.

In 2021, Sarah and her husband Peter left their home in Angel, north London, and returned to Yorkshire with their daughter Lottie, now three. They also have a second child, Billy, now 20 months. Wanting to be close to their families in Leeds and York, and within walking distance of St Peter’s School in York, they began searching for a new home.

The property is on the market

They found No. 7 Clifton Green, a Grade II listed townhouse overlooking the village green.

Built in the 1700s, it retains period features, such as panelled doors, cornicing, skirting, wooden floors, fireplaces and tall sash windows fitted with louvre shutters, while meeting the demands of modern family living.

Spread over three floors, the house includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two formal reception rooms, and a dramatic single-storey rear extension with vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Crittall doors frame the gable end, linking the open-plan kitchen, dining and living space to the walled garden beyond. A boot room, utility, pantry, and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Underfloor heating runs throughout most of the ground floor, supported by cast iron radiators.

“The house was in really good condition. The people before us had spent a lot of money doing it up because they planned to stay long term. But they had to relocate for work,” says Sarah. “It was all beautifully done, but not to our style – it had bold, dark colours and an aubergine shaker kitchen.”

The couple reworked the interiors to suit their minimalist taste, opting for a white kitchen with black granite worktops and a Butler sink, and replacing the bathrooms.

They also reconfigured five smaller bedrooms into four larger ones, creating a main suite from two of the bedrooms, with bespoke cabinetry and a leafy view through tall sash windows.

Outside, they re-landscaped the overgrown rear garden into a courtyard suitable for young children, while keeping mature trees and shrubs.

“It was very overgrown and fussy,” Sarah says. “There were lots of little borders, a big tree in the middle, and not much light. We wanted something more usable for the children.”

The garden has direct access to a secure off-street parking space, with additional residents' parking available on Clifton Dale and in front of the house as part of the residents’ parking scheme.

Although they hadn’t planned to move, the couple have now found another property with renovation potential.

“We’re upsizing from an investment point of view,” says Sarah. “It’s more a pull factor of the house we’ve seen than a push factor from this one.”