An outstanding opportunity to buy in the ‘Golden Triangle’

We take a look at a stylish new home being built at one of the best addresses near Wetherby, Yorkshire.

A unique new build detached home offering exceptional luxury and living space has just been released for sale at one of the most-sought after locations in Yorkshire’s celebrated ‘Golden Triangle’ region.

Park Lane Homes is bringing the finest traditions in bespoke housebuilding to the construction of Providence House, a one-off design which blends elegant external detailing with stunning contemporary interiors including six substantial bedrooms. Occupying a highly desirable position on the tranquil rural fringes of Collingham village, the property enjoys an extremely large plot totalling around two thirds of an acre with beautifully landscaped gardens and far-reaching views across picturesque adjoining open farmland.

Personalisation

Planned over three storeys, Providence House provides versatile and highly specified living which caters for every conceivable comfort and lifestyle need. The property will enjoy Park Lane Homes’ signature combination of traditional craftsmanship, attention to detail and advanced construction techniques. The development is at an early stage which presents an exciting opportunity for a purchaser to reserve this month and enjoy full input regarding the interior design and specification, including room layouts, decorative features, personalised kitchen and bathroom fittings as well as a wide range of beautiful tiling options.

Luxury

The village is located a few minutes drive from Wetherby, with an enviable outlook.

Specialising in luxury developments at the very top end of the market, Leeds-based Park Lane Homes build extensively in the Golden Triangle area. The company’s most recent development was completed last year at The Moorlands in Boston Spa, where a range of extremely spacious detached homes featured an outstanding contemporary specification complemented by the timeless character of natural materials, sympathetically chosen to harmonise with their surroundings.

A similar approach is being applied at Providence House, situated in an attractive village known for a rural charm which is typified by its immaculate tree-lined cricket ground. Collingham’s amenities include a primary school, pub, post office, a choice of eateries and various shops including a supermarket.

The village is located a few minutes’ drive from thriving Wetherby which offers a popular weekly market, monthly farmers’ market, a racecourse and a choice of spas. A varied programme of activities and attractions is on offer at nearby Stockeld Park whilst the town’s beautifully maintained golf course extends all the way to the river at Linton. Located near the A1/M, Collingham also enjoys fast connections to the vibrant centre of Leeds.

Providence House is priced at £1,495,000. To discuss detailed plans and make your reservation, call Park Lane Homes’ sales team on 0113 268 3416.

Further information is also available at www.parklanehomes.co.uk

