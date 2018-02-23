Arlington Interiors cook up tasty opening weekend for new showroom in Leeds

Arlington Interiors are cooking up a tasty opening weekend at their new showroom for those looking for a luxury new kitchen and other home improvements.

Visitors over the weekend - February 24 and 25 - will be treated to food and drinks produced on some of the amazing state-of-the-art kitchens on show at 4 The Spinning Mill, Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, North Leeds LS28 5UJ.

For more information about the new showroom visit www.arlington-interiors.co.uk.

WATCH: Take a sneak peek first look around the new showroom - check out our Facebook Live stream guided tour with the team, now available to watch back on demand - CLICK HERE.

Supplying only top quality kitchens from Kuhlmann of Germany and Yorkshire-based Sheraton, from Doncaster, along with appliances from Miele, Siemens and Neff, Arlington has one of the best selections of built-in kitchen appliances and cooker hoods in the area, artfully showcased across 11 displays representing both traditional and contemporary designs.

These are not static displays however, the majority of the cooker hoods available from Elica, Falmec and Westin are working models so you can inspect the extraction rates.

The two-in-one induction hobs from Miele and Bora with built-in extraction are also fully working and you can have a cup of Yorkshire tea made from one of the boiling hot taps fromZip, Quooker or Franke.

Luxury new kitchens are on show at Arlington Interiors

Bosses say their new home - a former spinning mill building - is the ideal location to relocate their highly successful home interiors business.

Established in 2004 by three friends and colleagues Nick Tindall, Richard Bates and Ben Russell, they have also been joined by designer Hayley Reid.

Arlington Interiors are award-winning designers of stunning kitchens and bedrooms with a growing reputation for excellence further afield than their native Yorkshire.

Sunny Bank Mills, once one of the world's top cloth producers, ceased productio in 2008 - now the the owners of Arlington Interiors have spent millions of pounds transforming it into a fabulous centre of commerce, industry and retail.

Former spinning mill building has been transformed into luxury new Arlington Interiors showroom

They have spent the past four months working seven days a week to transform it into a new home to show off their top quality bespoke interiors.

A sympathetic restoration of the old building has been carried out, utilising the striking cast iron roof columns and timber beams and re-using the beautiful Yorkshire stone flags to create an impressive entrance to the showroom.

The team at Arlington Interiors describe themselves as a friendly bunch and customers are put instantly at ease when they visit with no high-pressure sales techniques just honest advice from professionals with more than 50 years experience between them.

Customers can either bring their own measurements or request an at-home survey, in both cases all preferences will be explored and a no-obligation design and presentation will be provided.

Arlington is at the forefront of design and technological advances and their kitchens have appeared on popular television programmes George Clarke’s Restoration Man, DIY SOS The Big Build, Homes Under The Hammer and, most recently, Cold Feet.

They have won Best of Customer Service on interior design website Houzz.com for the past two consecutive years.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 4pm. But out of ours private viewing can also be requested. For more visit www.arlington-interiors.co.uk