At home with...Katy Conway

Katy Conway is a freelance PR consultant based in Ilkley. She loves colour and minimal design. linkedin.com/in/conwaypr

How would you describe your home? I live in a two bedroom terrace near Ilkley town centre. It’s bijoux to say the least but it has a south-facing garden which has been an amazing addition to the ground floor living space this summer.

Katy at her home in Ilkley.

As the rooms are quite small, I’ve had to adopt a very minimal approach to layout and styling so as not to overcrowd the limited space I have. But I love colour, so that keeps things interesting.

This has been fairly easy for me though as a pared-back, clutter-free style is an instinctive way of living for me. William Morris’ famous quote “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful” has very much guided my approach to interiors over the years.

What is on your interiors wish list? I’ve never been brilliant with plants or gardening but since having some outdoor space, I’ve developed a fairly keen interest in flora. One of the things I’ve had my eye on recently is a beautifully simple Ferm Living raised Plant Box. It’s made from powder-coated metal, giving it a subtle industrial feel which I love. I’d go for the rose pink colour I think.

Which household items could you not live without? Probably my Nespresso machine. A couple of good, strong coffees in the morning is something I genuinely look forward to and this thing is pretty nifty at making them for me.#

A 'Ferm living planter, �179, from www.hurnandhurn.com is on Katy's wish list.

Which designers do you most admire? I discovered the work of Leeds-based designer, Laura Wellington, after visiting Salami & Co. in Otley and seeing the colourful lighting scheme she custom-designed for them. Her work is my dream balance of bright colours and bold design. I’d love one of her Totem lights in my home one day.

What is your favourite building and why? I’ve always loved the industrial feel of Salts Mill - the remnants of mill infrastructure and the brightly-coloured pipes all sit perfectly in this contemporary art and retail space. Most recently, though, I visited the Barcelona Design Museum. It’s quite an imposing, almost modern Brutalist-looking building but inside, it’s light, bright and incredibly peaceful.

Is there anything exciting you at the moment in terms of design? Mini Living - the car brand - is creating innovative “Big life. Small footprint” pod-like living spaces in cities across the world and I absolutely love the concept behind them. It’s about being content with the necessities: using small spaces creatively and finding real solutions based on how we live, work and interact.

What and where is your ideal home? Because I’m more into a minimal way of life, I’ve never really imagined having a big, grand home, small-scale living kind of suits me. But I guess if I had the money, the one indulgence I’d have is an indoor pool - just a lane, perhaps, neatly situated alongside the house or even underneath it. The house would either have to be here in Ilkley, near the Dales, or on the Yorkshire coast I think.

Katy loves her Nespresso machine. This one is from Debenhams.

Who would you most like to invite to dinner and why? Dolly Alderton and Caitlin Moran for their witty, intelligent and insightful real-talk, Alan Bennett and David Hockney who are my Yorkshire icons.