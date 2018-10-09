Autumn decor trends

If you’re planning a decor update, here are some autumn-winter trends

The dark side: the trend towards richer, darker colours, including olive greens, deep blues and rich reds is becoming more pronounced. Check out the latest additions to Farrow & Ball’s paint range, which includes Preference Red, Bancha green and Paean Black.

Preference Red paint from Farrow & Ball

If you have used grey as a go to neutral then all the above colours work well with it, though the most fashionable neutrals now look set to be sandy and oatmeal coloured shades.

If you are afraid of the dark then check out Abigail Ahern’s website and her books.

The designer is expert at using dark colours and she practises what she preaches. Her own home features black walls. Her book “Colour” is full of good advice.

Flower power: oversized floral patterns look good in both large and small rooms but don’t overdo it. One papered wall, a single large print, a rug or curtains should suffice.

Floreale Maize rug from �415 from www.therugseller.co.uk

Crittal windows: These metal-framed windows were first made in the late Victorian era and feature heavily in Art Deco architecture. They tap into the industrial trend and look good as internal partitions. For ideas visit experts www.crittall-windows.co.uk

Cosy textures: this is a maximalist approach to soft furnishings and includes sheepskin rugs and stools, wool and Mongolian cushion covers, wool blankets and heavy fabric curtains. Melin Tregwynt makes beautiful wool cushions and throws.

Velvet: This trend endures because we all love it so much. Velvet sofas are still the thing and there’s a huge amount of choice. If you don’t want to swap your sofa, update it with soft velvet throws and cushions.

Wood-burning stoves and open fires: this is another trend that is still going strong. There is nothing like a real fire to add heart and warmth to a home. Plus, people love the idea of not being totally dependent on gas and electric. If you don’t want a woodburner but love the effect, there are some good gas and electric imitations.

Plant pot, �9, from The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net.

Rattan: those of us old enough to remember the 1960s and 1970s are getting a trip down memory lane as rattan makes a comeback. You’ll find everything from bed frames to chairs and lampshades in this natural material that forms part of the palm family of plants. It’s great benefit is that it is light and easy to carry and transport.

Coloured kitchens and bathrooms: look out for a rainbow of colours in kitchen units and bathroom suites. What goes around comes around so avocado bathroom suites are back, along with that lovely zesty yellow last seen in the 1970s. The trendiest kitchen cabinets are in dark colours, such as deep blues and almost black.

Houseplants: these are a must for the fashionable home but even those who couldn’t care less about the latest trends should have some real greenery.

Plants are good for cleaning the air. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen and also eliminate large amounts of benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene.

NASA researchers suggest having at least one plant per 100 square feet of your home so aim for one in every room. Senecio, aka String of Pearls, are on trend as are succulents.