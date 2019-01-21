Back to the future

Mid century furniture and lamp with new cushion, �65, from www.tullibee.co.uk
Mid century furniture and lamp with new cushion, �65, from www.tullibee.co.uk
0
Have your say

Our love affair with mid-century design is still going strong. It is a key interiors trend for 2019.

It has enjoyed a spectacular renaissance over the past decade and our love affair with mid-century modern design continues. It has been highlighted as a key trend for 2019 .

John and Sylvia Reid S-range sideboard �1,850, www.johnandsylviareid.com

John and Sylvia Reid S-range sideboard �1,850, www.johnandsylviareid.com

Writer and vintage enthusiast Victoria Benn is a keen advocate of the style, which has its roots in the 1950s, 0s and 70s.

Her home, near Grassington, features rooms inspired by mid-century design. S

Here, using leading British, modernist design duo John and Sylvia Reid as inspiration, she has the following tips for sourcing and creating the mid-century look:

Room layout. Mid-century designer architects like the Reids were hot on creating open plan living arrangements which encouraged the free movement of light around a space, making it feel larger, brighter and more accessible and informal. Try creating ‘zones’ within your space using tall furniture such as the John & Sylvia Reid S-Range S203 Storage Unit and corresponding S220 Shelf Unit.

Space Vintage in Harrogate

Space Vintage in Harrogate

Walls and floors. Mid-century colour schemes favoured largely neutral walls to accentuate a single feature wall, rug, curtains or a piece of artwork. When styling mid-century try to think of the walls and floors as a canvas upon which to showcase your modernist furniture and accessories.

A typical mid-century colour palette might include muted but impactful tones, such as mustard yellow, moss green, khaki and orange.

Furniture. No mid-century interior is complete without a fabulous piece of furniture as its focus. Choose wisely − find a stunning sideboard or an iconic chair and you will have the perfect focal point.

New generation designer re-issues from the likes of John and Sylvia Reid make it easy to find the authentic pieces. Look out for the collectible, re-issued classics such as the Reids’ S201 Sideboard Unit and S411 Armchair.

1960s chairs upcycled with Annie Sloan chalk paint.

1960s chairs upcycled with Annie Sloan chalk paint.

Art and accessories: Since mid-century furniture was designed with stylish storage in mind, the sideboards of the era generally feature long, smooth expansive tops - perfect for displaying vintage collectibles, such as Whitefriars or other art glass, ceramics and stunning studio pottery. Vintage shops and fairs are good hunting grounds.

Art is a fantastic way of drawing attention to a specific wall and adding an injection of colour. Artwork of the era was abstract or mass market kitsch - both of which can be picked up quite reasonably. You can also frame vintage fabrics. Choose something big and bold which makes a statement.

*For good quality mid-century classics check out The Home at Salts Mill, Saltaire, www.thehomeonline.co.uk

For reissues of John and Sylvia Reid’s S-range furniture visit www.johnandsylviareid.com

Vintage fairs are fantastic hunting grounds as are specialist shops such as Space Vintage in Harrogate, www.spaceharrogate.co.uk and Pool Bank Interiors, near Otley, which has a fantastic array of original vintage items, www.poolbankinteriors.co.uk