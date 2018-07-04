Be true to your tastes

Making a house a home means always being true to yourself. Sharon Dale reports.

Moving into a new home and making it your own isn’t always easy. We asked top interiors blogger Kate Watson-Smyth for some tips.

Cooper hall stand, �399, from Atkin and Thyme

Kate, author of Mad About the House - how to decorate your home with style, says: “A home tells the story of its residents. When you move into a house you need to find a way to help it tell your story so that it becomes a home.”

*The hall or entrance is key. A blank white space full of bikes, coats and clutter shows a place that is unloved, a place where the occupants don’t really care about their surroundings or love where they live. So paint it - it can still be white –and tidy it up. Get a great light fitting and a big mirror to bounce the light around. Sort the storage out.

Your hall needs to welcome you at the end of a long day at work. If it greets you kindly then it will also welcome your guests.

Of course, as the hall is a passing through place you can afford to be dramatic. If there’s no natural light embrace that and go dark. Paint half-way up the wall if that makes you nervous and that will hide the scuffs. Add a neon sign and a great stair carpet and your entrance is starting to show personality.

A sociable kitchen with lighting by Fritz Fryer

*Decorate for who you are not who you want to be. It’s fine to be aspirational in your choices but if you hate cooking don’t spent lots of money on a range cooker that you will never use. If you’re always in the kitchen at parties make sure you choose a great, stain-proof worktop and try and include a breakfast bar or some space for some stools so that it’s a sociable area where friends and family can gather.

3 Have fun and don’t be too sensible. Yes, there are large sums of money involved but have the confidence to choose what you love and what makes you happy every day. Whose heart ever sang at the sight of an oatmeal carpet and a plain white wall? Add some colour and some designs that remind you of travels or family and evoke happy memories.

The chances are you will be living with it for a while so think about how you want to feel in that space and find pieces that bring those emotions. The overall look will then follow naturally.

*Look into your wardrobe. If you are nervous about using colour then look at the clothes you wear. If you are comfortable wearing it then you will be comfortable living in it. If you are a fan of monochrome then consider black and white or soften it to ivory and charcoal. You can add splashes of your favourite shade of socks/tie/scarf.

Kate Watson-Smyth writes the interiors blog Madaboutthehouse.com. Her new book is Mad About the House - how to decorate your home with style - and is published by Pavilion Books.