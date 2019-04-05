Chance to buy Robin Hood’s Bay cottage with sea views

Covet Hill, Robin Hood’s Bay

Price; £490,000

carterjonas.co.uk

Recently refurbished to a high standard, this former fisherman’s cottage ticks every box for those who dream of owning a home in beautiful Robin Hood’s Bay.

The view from the balcony

Large, light and bright, it sits in the heart of the village and has panoramic sea views across the bay.

It also comes with the chance to buy the garage on lease, a rarity in this characterful village.

The property is now owned by The Helmsley Group, a top end development company based in York, after its owners part-exchanged it for a newly-built home.

It’s the first time The Helmsley Group has ever agreed to a part-exchange deal. We never usually do it but I made an exception for this wonderful house,” says Helmsley Group Chairman John Reeves. “I fell in love with it. It is awesome, especially the terrace leading off the main bedroom, which looks over the sea.”

The dining kitchen

The cottage is set over three floors and there is potential to develop the lower ground floor.

The property has a hall, breakfast kitchen, sitting room, master bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms, a shower room and a roof terrace with views over the bay.

Contact: Carter Jonas, York, tel: 01904 558200, www.carterjonas.co.uk