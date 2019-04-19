Converted church in Leeds for sale

All Saints House, Woodlesford

Price: £825,000

Contact: manningstainton.co.uk

This converted church is blessed with a wealth of ecclesiastical features and 5, 273 sq ft of living space.

All Saints Church

It’s so roomy that owner Richard Hildyard and his children have managed a game of football in what used to be the nave.

Richard and his wife, Alison, bought the former All Saints church just over four years ago after falling for the beautiful building and its remarkable interior.

“I walked down the hall and the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. I knew we had to buy it,” he says.

While some converted churches and chapels never feel homely, he adds: “It is an amazing place and it has a lovely, calm feel about it. Plus, it has never had a graveyard. If it had we wouldn’t have considered it.”

The dining area

Another selling point was the proximity to Leeds city centre. Woodlesford is a 15 minute drive away and there’s also the option of taking the train. The journey takes 13 minutes into central Leeds from the village train station.

Richard and Alison bought the ornate property, built in 1870, from the intrepid couple who originally converted it.

Changing a place of worship into a home is one of the greatest property challenges and to up the ante, All Saints came with numerous historic features and a Grade II listing.

Fortunately, the husband and wife team who made the church into a family home had all the right attributes. His background was in development and hers was in interior design

The church is full of ecclesiastical features

They were keen to keep the integrity of the building and restricted the size of the first floor size, which enabled them to retain more of the magnificent 17 metre-high space that was once the transepts, altar and sacristy.

The Hildyards have also added their mark to All Saints by re-plumbing and redecorating.

The former chancery is now a living space with a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, study area, music room and a raised mezzanine seating gallery. There is also a utility room, storage cellar and two further reception rooms.

The first floor has two bedroom suites with dressing rooms and en-suites, a further bedroom and a bathroom. The second floor has a large master suite.

Outside, there is parking and a garden.

The property also has its original clock tower awith a restored, working clock.