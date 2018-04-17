Fancy living in an old school hall? Take a look around quirky Sheffield property that’s up for sale

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this splendid 5/6 bedroom detached Old School Hall dating back to around 1900, which retains many original features including high ceilings, stained glass windows, dance floor and stone staircase. CLICK ON THE LINK ABOVE OR HERE TO TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE HALL.

The property offers a gas central heating system, double glazing to the rear, secondary glazing to the front to retain the original stained glass windows.

The accommodation briefly comprises: an inviting reception hall with library area to one side and original stone staircase, four bedrooms and annexe conversion which is accessed from the property but with self contained separate entrance and is listed on Air B & B, commanding a reasonable annual income.

There is a shower room to the back of the reception hall.

On the first floor is a large landing/study area, family bathroom, and magnificent open plan living area comprising lounge with feature fireplace with log burning stove, original dance floor and stained glass window, bright and long kitchen area with free standing units, bedroom five/study, and access to a mezzanine level/occasional bedroom.

Outside, there is an easily maintained courtyard to the rear of the property for sitting out.

An outhouse, comprising the original school toilet block, provides four separate storage areas, one of which retains the original working toilet.

The courtyard also gives access to two large cellars, one of which has a glazed window, and both of which would be suitable as additional workshops.

To the side of the building, double secure gates lead to a shared ownership of land, which provides parking space and gives separate access to the annex.

Address: Commonside, Sheffield, S10.

Price: £475,000

Contact: To view this property or for more information telephone 0121 396 0883.