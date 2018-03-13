For sale: Bungalow that offers countryside lifestyle with stunning Yorkshire views

Dean Lane, Hawksworth

Guide Price: £815,000

This three-bedroom, detached bungalow was recently built out of stone with an individual design.

It has an excellent setting overlooking open countryside and is well placed for many amenities.

The property comprises: ground floor, entrance hall, open plan living/dining area with bi-fold doors to the garden, a mezzanine seating area with Velux windows looking across open countryside, bespoke breakfast kitchen, utility room, WC, principle bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and house bathroom.

Outside, there is a double garage together with driveway and very pleasant gardens to the side and rear which back onto open fields.

An open house session is taking place on Saturday, March 17, from 10am to noon.

Agent: www.daleeddison.co.uk

