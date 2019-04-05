For sale: charming cottage in Linton

Smithy Cottage, Linton

Price: Offers over £700,000

Already enamoured with the village of Linton, near Wetherby, Dr Christine Landon made a snap decision to buy there after viewing Smithy Cottage.

The dining kitchen with four oven gas Aga

“I fell for the cottage within five minutes of seeing it,” says Dr Landon, who bought the property six years ago.

The main appeal was its historic character. The oldest part is believed to date from the late 1600s and was once a blacksmith’s home and workshop.

The space was also a big selling point. The house has three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and an office.

“The property had been sympathetically extended to provide a really large sitting room and principal bedroom, which appealed” says Dr Landon, who also cites the pretty cottage garden, the Aga and wood-burning stoves and the double garage as compelling reasons to buy.

The large sitting room with wood-burning stove.

She is selling the cottage now that her two children have grown up and she is winding down her work in Leeds so she can move to the North York Moors, near Whitby.

“I am in the process of buying a North York Moors home with a large garden and paddock. I plan to spend as much time as possible gardening and walking on the moors and by the coast,” she says.

Smithy Cottage is in the heart of Linton’s conservation area.

It has a reception hall with flagged floor and exposed ceiling rafters, cloakroom, 23’ drawing room with oak floor, stone fireplace and wood-burning room stove, sitting room with oak floor and original stone fireplace, a study, snug, a utility room and a breakfast kitchen with a four-oven gas Aga and French doors to the garden

One of the bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a 24’ master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en-suite shower room. There are two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a house bathroom.

Outside, there is a detached double garage, driveway parking and a south-facing rear garden with lawn and full width terrace.

Linton is regarded as one of the finest residential villages in Yorkshire. It is 1½ miles from the market town of Wetherby, 10 miles from Harrogate, 13 miles from Leeds and 20 miles from York.

The A1(M) is two miles away and the commercial centres of North and West Yorkshire are all within daily travelling distance. There are rail services at Leeds, Harrogate and York, and Leeds/Bradford Airport is approximately 14 miles to the west.

