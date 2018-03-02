For sale: cosy cottage near Ilkley with a stream and splendid views

Ivy House Cottage, Silsden Moor

Price: £899,950

It’s easy to see why Robert and Maria Brownridge fell in love with Ivy House Cottage. Parts of it date from 1540 and it has charm in abundance but its biggest selling point is its setting.

Ivy House Cottage The sitting room with a cosy wood-burning stove

It is tucked away in a pretty rural spot with breathtaking views yet it’s just a ten minute drive from Ilkley.

“We loved the house but what really sold it was the location. It’s in a private position with fantastic views and yet it’s very close to Ilkley,” says Robert, who bought the property six years ago.

The previous owners added an extension that is sympathetic to the building’s historic roots. They used mullion windows, beams and stone-flagged floors while making sure the structure was well-insulated.

“They did a great job on the extension and they also did a lot of work on the grounds,” says Robert. “Since we moved here we have refreshed the rest of the house with new decor, a pressurised heating system and new kitchens and bathrooms.”

Ivy House Cottage, Silsden Moor

Ivy House Cottage has an entrance hall, sitting room with a wood-burning stove, dining room and a large dining kitchen.

The kitchen features handmade cabinets from the Lime Kiln Furniture company in Addingham with granite worktops and an Aga. There’s also a matching utility room.

The kitchen leads to a living/garden room with feature fireplace and double doors opening to the south-facing garden.

The ground floor also has a store room and a gym with shower room that could be used as a study or en-suite bedroom.

The view from the patio

On the first floor, there is a house bathroom and four large bedrooms, including a master suite with en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

Outside, there is a driveway, parking area and turning circle, along with a garage. The grounds include lawns, a beck, greenhouse, an orchard and stone terraces.

A spokesman for Dacre, Son and Hartley estate agents says: “This characterful home offers generous and beautifully presented accommodation and is set in an idyllic location

affording the property high levels of privacy and stunning countryside views.”

Robert and Maria are selling to relocate to a different part of Yorkshire. He says: “We are reluctant to move from here in many ways because it is such a special place.”

For details contact: Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: 01943 600655, www,dacres.co.uk

*Silsden Moor is close to Silsden and Ilkley. Silsden village has shops, primary schools, pubs and a golf club and is close to Steeton railway station, while Ilkley has a wealth of amenities, including good schools and rail links to Leeds and Bradford.