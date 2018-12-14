For sale; country cottage crafted by carpenter

Lower Cray Cottage, Stainland Dean

Price: £695,000

Contact: www.dacres.co.uk

Joiner Paul Haigh has used his building and woodworking skills to sensitively renovate and extend this historic cottage.

The dining area with long-range views thanks to the glazed extension

Paul, who owns Sweet Oak Joinery, and his wife, Julie, bought it 11 years ago after falling in love with the property and its location.

The five-bedroom house is in sought-after Stainland Dean and has beautiful, long-range views over the valleys towards Stainland and Barkisland.

“The house needed a lot of work but we wanted a project and we could see the potential,” says Paul.

Along with a major renovation, he added a stone-built extension with a garage on the ground floor and a large bedroom, dressing room and en-suite bathroom above. The bedroom also has a Juliet balcony.

One of the bedrooms with a sylvan view.

The new green oak orangery is also his own work and brings more space to the ground floor, along with light and fabulous views.

The couple recently installed a new kitchen and Aga and, as Paul suffers from asthma, they replaced all the carpets with solid oak flooring. The stylish decor is down to Julie.

“She is really good with the design side of things and comes up with the ideas while I make them happen, so we are a good team,” says Paul.

The family has three horses so they built a stable block with water, power and light.

Lower Cray Cottage'The views from the terrace are sensational

They are selling because they need more land for their equestrian interests.

“We have bought our daughter a bigger horse and we need now need more space for that. That’s the only reason we are selling as we are very happy here.,” says Paul.

Lower Cray Cottage has a reception hall, dining room, sitting room, kitchen, family room, orangery, cloakroom and utility room.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room; bedroom two with en-suite; three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there is ample parking, gardens to front and rear, a patio, a stable block, workshop and two paddocks extending to 1.81acres.

Philip Garnett, manager of Dacre, Son and Hartley’s Elland office, says: “This outstanding home has been significantly upgraded throughout in a fresh, contemporary style and provides versatile accommodation.”

The property is clode to Stainland village which offers a range of amenities which include traditional pubs , restaurants, shops and a primary school.