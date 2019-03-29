For sale: Dales home with an income

Have your say

Greystones, Buckden

Price: £540,000

Contact Hunters, Skipton

This versatile period property is part family home and part B&B and, in a previous life, the ground floor was an antiques shop.

One of the bedrooms at Greystones

These residential and commercial elements all add up to the chance to buy a live-work home in the Yorkshire Dales.

Lisa and Paul Lacey-Aldred spotted the property’s potential immediately and.bought it five years ago when it was in need of renovation.

They fell for its quirky charm, its magnificent views and its location in Buckden, near Kettlewell.

“At that point, the top two floors had been the late owner’s home and the ground floor was a long-term let,” says Lisa, who adds that the house has a royal claim to fame.

The kitchen dining room

“When it was an antique shop in the early 1980s, David and Elizabeth Emanuel bought some of the lace for Princess Diana’s wedding dress there.”

Renovating the mid-18th century property was a major project for Lisa and Paul, who turned it into a family home before creating Mad Hatters, a themed B&B, on the ground floor.

“Our daughter had flown the nest and we were rattling round this big house on our own.

“A B&B seemed the obvious choice, especially as the ground floor is self-contained with a separate access. We live on the two upper floors,” says Lisa

The ground floor B&B with stairs to the wine cellar

Mad Hatters has been a big success with guests.

It has two bedrooms, a living room with breakfast area and a verandah with a hot tub and views over the fells.

There is potential for three bedrooms on the ground floor or it could also be a holiday let if a small kitchen is installed.

“A B&B is more profitable,” says Lisa, who adds that the whole property could also be used as a family home.

On the first floor, the house has a large dining kitchen, a third bedroom and a bathroom. The second floor has a sitting room and fourth bedroom.

There is a wine cellar, along with a garage and gardens.

Lisa and Paul are seling to downsize to a smaller home and hope to stay in the area.

“Buckden is a lovely place to live and there’s lots going on. Kettlewell is three miles away and Skipton is a half hour drive.

Contact: Hunters Skipton, tel: 01756 700544, www.hunters.com

Andrew Procter of Hunters says: “This is a unique and perhaps quirky property with superb income generating facilities.”

