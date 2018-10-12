For sale: eco home near Filey that costs nothing to run

Burdock, Malton Road, Hunmanby, near Filey

Price: £545,000

This striking self-build home, near Filey, costs nothing to run thanks to its energy-efficiency and generous cash incentives that come with the solar panels and the air source heat pump.

The open plan living space with mezzanine above

“The feed-in-tariff and renewable heat incentive payments mean we actually make a small profit,” says owner David Jervis.

He and his wife, Eve, completed the contemporary eco home near the coast three years ago and its energy performance certificate boasts a rare “A” rating.

The “Grand Design” is the result of the couple’s extensive research, which included a trip to Eve’s native Germany to look at state-of-the-art properties there.

“We got a lot of good ideas from that trip as the Germans are so far ahead in their approach,” says David.

One of the bedrooms with triple glazed windows

The walls are blockwork covered in external wall insulation and a pre-coloured German render. All the internal walls are solid block work too. These are topped with one of the property’s most striking architectural features, an overhanging metal Metrotile roof with integrated solar panels. It is 70 per cent lighter and far more resilient than a conventional roof.

The aluminium, triple glazed windows are by Belgium-based Schuco and the airtight property also has a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system to take stale, damp air out of the building and bring fresh, filtered air in.

Eve was in charge of the décor and chose a neutral backdrop to showcase the couple’s collection of art. She also designed the kitchen and created her own splashback using art prints covered by a removable glass panel.

The couple are selling to downsize but will miss their coastal home.

The side elevation with garage and showing the roof with built-in solar tiles.

David says: “We love the house and will be very to leave it.”

The house is in a south-facing position backing onto open fields. It also boasts motion sensored lighting and underfloor heating.

Most of the accommodation is on the ground floor and includes a large open-plan living space, with a double-height ceiling, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dressing room and a utility room leading to an attached garage and plant room..

There is also a mezzanine, which is used as David’s office and second sitting room. This could be converted into bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside, the grounds are low maintenance and there is ample parking and a terraced area.

Contact: Jackson Stops, York, tel: 01904 625033. www.jackson-stops.co.uk