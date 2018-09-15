For sale: Georgian gem near Pudsey

Nesbit Hall, Pudsey

£1.15m

Tucked away in 1.5 acres of grounds, Nesbit Hall has sat quietly on the edge of Pudsey since 1763.

The views over the garden to Fulneck valley

Nigel Booker lived just a mile away and, like many others, he didn’t know the house existed until it came up for sale 20 years ago.

He and his wife, Anne, bought the property after falling in love with the Georgian architecture, period features and the potential to create a fabulous family home with views over the Fulneck valley.

The Grade II* listed house needed a lot of work but the sensitive restoration and updating has brought the home into the 21st century while retaining the historic features and the

Georgian elegance.

The dining room with original marble fireplace

“It needed a lot of work and it’s been a labour of love over the years,” says Nigel. “One of the biggest jobs was replacing the the metal casement windows with Georgian-style sliding sashes and the grounds were a mammoth task. The gardens are now one of the best features of the house. They are south-facing and have beautiful views. When you’re sat overlooking the valley it’s hard to believe that Leeds and Bradford are just a 15 minute drive away.”

He and Anne, who have two grown-up children, are selling to downsize.

“We have loved living here for the last 20 years but it’s time to move on to something smaller,” says Nigel.

Nesbit Hall was built for Claude Nisbet, a merchant who relocated to Yorkshire from London.The property is on the outskirts of Pudsey and Fulneck school, a golf course, farm shop and pubs and restaurants are in walking distance.

The drawing room with Georgian windows

The house retains many of its period features and has an entrance hall, breakfast kitchen and a cellar with two storage rooms. The ground floor also has a dining room, drawing room, a snug, W.C. and a utility room.

The first floor has a master bedroom with en-suite. The second bedroom also has an en-suite and there are three further bedrooms, a house bathroom and a study.

Outside, there are electronically-operated gates leading to a driveway with turning circle. There is also a newly-built, detached double garage.

The walled grounds stretch to 1.5 acres and have a former tennis court, pagoda framed by a decked seating, a Koi carp pond with water feature, stone flagged patio, bird hide and brick outbuilding.