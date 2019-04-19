For sale: historic tithe barn

Have your say

Old Tithe Barn, Thorner

Price: £850,000

beadnallcopley.co.uk

This converted 14th century tithe barn has an abundance of space and architectural features.

The Old Tithe Barn

Owners Jo Fish and Rachel Singer bought it five years ago after being bowled over by the dimensions, light and its location.

“Thorner is a great village, well placed between Wetherby, Leeds and York,” says Rachel.

“The barn offered us exactly what we wanted, which was a flexible living space with endless options and great looks. It’s filled with high quality design and fixtures and fittings to match and was ready to move into.”

Since moving in, Jo and Rachel have turned a store room into a gym and have continued to grow vegetables in the raised beds outside.

The tithe barn at the rear

They are selling to relocate for a lifestyle change to the Isle of Man and are leaving with heavy hearts.

“If we were staying in England we would not be looking to move,” says Jo.

The property has a hall, double height living space, a snug, home office, utility room and cloakroom, a Minstrels’ gallery leading to a master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The barn also has a gym, garage and gardens.