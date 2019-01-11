For sale: home and wildlife haven near York

Browney Hill, Sutton-on-Derwent

Price; 795,000

Blenkinandco.com

It’s hard to believe that this 3,500 sq ft house was once a small bungalow.

The terrace, which is perfect for wildlife spottting.

Its potential was spotted by Richard and Mary Castle, who extended and transformed it into a beautiful, six-bedroom home.

They bought the property five years ago for its location.

“We lived at the other side of the village but we moved here for the location. The house is next to the Derwent ings and is in a very tranquil setting. Its position means you can see fabulous sunsets and a lot of wildlife,” says Mr Castle.

“We have a twice daily fly past by barn owls and regularly see tawny owls, foxes and deer, along with red kites, peregrine falcons, wildfowl, partridges and even jays during the summer.”

The dining kitchen with glazed doors onto the terrace.

The couple are moving to be closer to family.

Browney Hill has an entrance and reception hall, sitting room, kitchen dining room, utility room, family room, study, two bedrooms, shower room, master bedroom suite, three further first floor bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. Outside, there are gardens, a terrace, ample parking and a double garage.

The village has easy access to the A64, M62 and York ring road.

*Contact: Blenkin and Co., tel: 01904 671672, blenkinandco.com