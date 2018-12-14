For sale: home with a Wordsworth claim to fame

Bullace Trees, Triangle.

Price: £700,000

William Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy were visitors to this period property in Triangle, near Sowerby Bridge, as their aunt lived there.

The bifold doors open out onto a terrace and flood the rom with natural light. Picture Tim Baker

The poet would no doubt be pleased to see the mid-18th century house vastly improved thanks to a stylish makeover by the latest owners. They have refurbished the whole property, while retaining the period features. They have also added an orangery, which brings in natural light and beautiful views of the extensive gardens.

Co-owner Salim Uka says: “We bought the house 10 years ago and we loved it because it is very characterful and eclectic in style. In some places it is quite cottagey and in others it has high ceilings and Edwardian features.”

The house now has and entrance hall, sitting room, reception room/study, dining kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and an orangery.

On the first floor, there is a drawing room, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a house bathroom. On the second floor, there are three further bedrooms and a shower room.

The kitchen. Picture by Tim Baker

Outside, there is a stone outhouse with scope for development subject to planning, a garage and large garden.