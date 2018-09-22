For sale: home with glorious views

Auburn Hill House, Norton-on-Derwent

£1.495m

blenkinandco.com

This beautiful country house with attached cottage is close to the popular market town of Malton and overlooks private gallops where racehorses can be seen exercising most days.

The cosy sitting room with beautiful views from the window.

Owner Chrissie Murray and her husband, Martin, bought the propery in 1999 from a friend. “We said that if she ever wanted to sell to let us know. We instantly fell in love with the house and views and felt that we would be very happy here and we have been.”

While the house was practically perfect in every way, almost every room has been redecorated and Martin and his daughter Natalie, of Murray Hurst Interiors, refurbished the study.

Downsizing is the reason for the sale but Chrissie says she will miss the views, the space and the location. “It feels as though you are in the countryside but in actual fact we are on the edge of the lovely market town, Malton, the food capital of Yorkshire.”

Auburn Hill House was built in 1850 and has four reception rooms, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The attached cottage has a study, store and utility room. The property also comes with almost five acres of land and gardens plus garaging a stable and outbuildings.

The kitchen

Contact: Blenkin and Co., tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinadnco.com