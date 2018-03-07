For sale; Homes with views of Summer Wine country

Wheat Close, Holmbridge

Price: £450,000

Contact: Simon Blyth, tel: 01484 689689, www.simonblyth.co.uk

This three bedroom home overlooking a reservoir comes with long distance views over the Pennines. It also comes with an annexe, which has a bar, shower room and wood-burning stove and has permission for conversion into holiday accommodation.

Cross Gables, Holmfirth

The main house has a large entrance hall. cloakroom, dining area with view over the reservoir and the Holme Valley, a sitting room with rural views, a kitchen, lobby and a pantry/utility room.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also potential for a loft conversion.

The annexe is a detached former double garage. Outside, there is a cobble driveway, parking areas and garden.

Simon Blyth say: “This house is in a truly stunning location with wonderful views.”

Holmbridge is close to the village of Holme and to Holmfirth.

Cross Gables, Holmfirth

Price: £599,000

Contact: Yorkshire’s Finest, tel: 01484 689880, www.yorkshiresfinest.org

This barn conversion is open to view today, Saturday, March 10, between 10am and 12 noon.

It boasts a hall, cloakroom and door to the integral garage and a 49 ft long living kitchen with 12-seater table. The ground floor also has two sitting rooms.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, four further double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a house bathroom. The attic room is accessed via its own staircase and is used as a playroom.

Outside, there is a garden arranged over four tiers with a patio area and lawned areas. The driveway sweeps to either side of the property giving ample off-road parking. The garage has electric doors.

Yorkshire’s Finest say: “This is a magnificent five bedroom detached property providing a truly sizeable home.”

*Holmfirth and is best known as the location for popular TV series “Last of the Summer Wine”. It ran from 1973 to 2010 but repeats are often aired on TV. The town still attracts “Summer Wine” tourists and is vibrant place with a host of amenities.

It has good schools, shops, restaurants, supermarkets and is surrounded by beautiful Pennine countryside.