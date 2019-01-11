For sale: Medieval gem with a Mouseman surprise

Farnhill Hall, Farnhill

Price: £999,500

The sale of this Grade I listed hall has excited a great deal of interest, including enquiries from a would-be buyer in America.

The view from the hall

It is an opportunity to buy a rare fortified, medieval manor house with fairytale-style turrets and an abundance of period features.

Built in the 1400s, it retains hallmarks of that era, along with an entrance remodelled in the Regency period and a large, elliptical-headed fireplace and woodwork created in the 1920s by Robert “Mouseman” Thompson of Kilburn. The Mouseman also carved eight mice, which are secreted about the sitting room.

The hall’s impressive history is combined with a sought-after location in the village of Farnhill, near Skipton, and long-range rural views.

The family who have loved and cared for the the property since 1993 have a detailed history of the building, which they are happy to pass on to the new owner.

The dining room with plenty of period features.

Family spokesman Paul Jaggar says: “It is a stunning house and it is very significant historically.

“It features in the book of Greater Medieval Houses in England and Wales. There is also said to be a secret tunnel linking the hall with nearby Royd House.”

The property, which is need of modernisation, is surrounded by about 15 acres of land, most of which is grazing tenanted to a neighbouring farmer. The formal grounds and gardens extend to 2.66 acres.

Inside, there is a hall with oak panelling, a main reception area with panelling and an open fire, an inner hall and a pantry with steps down to cellars and a strong room.

The rear of ther hall with turning circle

The ground floor also has a boot room, dining room, kitchen, cloakroom, sitting room and a drawing room. On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom, four further bedrooms and a box room, cloakroom and house bathroom. Outside, there is a garage, outbuildings and a boiler house.

Estate agent Amanda May of Dale Eddison says: “This is a truly exceptional property and it is steeped in history.

“The tree-lined drive sweeps around to a sunken garden and circular turning area so that you really feel you’ve arrived and once inside, the bees-wax smell of the Mouseman panelling is a warm welcome. You can search for the carved mice and gaze out across the magnificent Aire Valley view.

“This fabulous home is now in some disrepair but there’s no shortage of potential for its new owner.”