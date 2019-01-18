For sale: village home with so much to offer

Bilton Grove Farm, Bilton-in-Ainsty

Price: £1.6m

When Emma Scarborough and her family bought this country house 18 years ago, it looked very different.

The rich red dining room

Substantially smaller, it lacked symmetry and was ripe for a radical makeover.

“We could see it had potential for more space,” says Emma. “It also looked odd because the front entrance was at the side but we knew it would make all the difference if we moved the door to the middle of the house.”

A substantial amount of extra square footage was gained by converting two old barns and linking them to the house.

The property was also rewired and replumbed and some of the existing rooms were remodelled.

The drawing room with rural views

The house, which is set in two acres of paddock and garden with glorious views, now has a reception hall with fireplace, drawing room with French doors to the gardens, large formal dining room, a dining kitchen with gas-fired Aga, staircase hall, cloakroom, study, family room, a library, utility room, larder and additional cloakroom.

On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms, a nursery bedroom or dressing room, shower room with adjoining dressing room and a house bathroom

There are a further two double bedrooms and a bathroom approached from the secondary staircase.

Outside, there is a range of outbuildings, a double garage, wine store, wood/coal store, garden store and two loose boxes. The paddock has planning potential subject to necessary approvals.

The kitchen with gas Aga

The property is in the heart of Bilton-in-Ainsty, which is designated as a Conservation Area.

The sale is due to a planned relocation but Emma Scarborough says: “We all adore this house and even though the children are grown-up and have moved away, they are still upset at thought of selling it.

“It’s been wonderful place to live and it has such a lovely atmosphere.”

Bilton-in-Ainsty, which is five miles from Wetherby, is an unspoiled village within easy reach of Leeds, York and Harrogate.

It is in the catchment area for a number of good state schools, including St John Fisher St Aidan’s, Harrogate, King James School at Knaresborough and Tadcaster Grammar School. There is easy access to popular private schools, including St. Peter’s, Bootham, and The Mount in York plus Leeds Grammar School and Gateways.