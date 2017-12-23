For sale: village homes within easy reach of the A1M

The Old Orchard, Hopperton

Price: £950,000

Contact: Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: : 01423 864126, www.dacres.co.uk

This magnificent detached house was built from reclaimed bricks by renowned builders BL Taylor Developments. It comes with a garden, orchard and paddock, extending to 2.6 acres

Lindley House, Upper Dunsforth

The property has been extended in recent years and now has 4,500 sq.ft of accommodation and a total of six reception rooms on the ground floor.

The Old Orchard is approached via an electric gate and gravel driveway and has a hall, drawing room, dining room, playroom, family room, living kitchen, gym, games room and utility room. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite a guest bedroom suite and three further bedrooms plus a house bathroom.

Outside, there is a garden bounded by brick walling, laid predominantly to lawn. To the rear there are two stone terraces and a lawned garden leading to an orchard and paddock.

*Hopperton is a village with a pub and is four miles from Knaresborough. It is within easy reach of the A1M and is two miles from Cattal railway station, which has services to Leeds, Harrogate and York.

Lindley House, Upper Dunsforth, York

Price: £1.1m

Contact: Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: : 01423 864126, www.dacres.co.uk

This home comes with stunning views and is set in 1.25 acres of grounds with a home office and double garage.

The house has a reception hall, cloakroom, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, living kitchen and laundry. There are two staircases to the first floor, which has a master bedroom suite, a guest bedroom suite, a third bedroom with en-suite, a fourth bedroom and house bathroom.

Outside, the property has a large forecourt providing parking for numerous vehicles and a double garage. It also has an outbuilding with two inter-connecting offices, a garden room and a workshop. The outbuilding offers potential to create a separate annexe, subject to the necessary planning consents. The gardens are laid predominantly to lawn and adjoin open fields to all sides.

The property is in easy reach of the A1M and close to Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Harrogate.