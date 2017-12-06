Have a happy handmade Christmas

Deck the tree with handmade decorations, make your own cards and have fun with festive greenery, says Sharon Dale.

Christmas is the happiest time of the year for those who love crafting as it offers the perfect excuse for making things.

There’s lots of inspiration out there, especially on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest. I also like the Hobbycraft craft blog at blog.hobbycraft.co.uk.

Here are some quick and easy DIY Christmas ideas:

*The Posca Make Today Christmas card kit, £29.99 from uniball.co.uk, contains marker pens and blank cards, along with illustrations created by artist Ella Johnston, which you can trace and transfer. Send to loved ones or stick to the wall in the shape of a Christmas tree, as pictured above.

*Pom pom fairies. All you need is wooden dolly clothes pegs, white felt, a white pom pom, felt tips and silver paint. Make a face and hair on the top of the peg using paint or felt tips and paint the peg tips silver - as shoes. Glue along the top front section of the peg and stick your pom pom on. Cut a heart shape from your white felt and glue this to the back of the peg to create a pair of wings. Visit blog.hobbycraft.co.uk/how-to-make-pompom-fairies/

*Festive greenery. Learn how to make your own wreath, There are lots of wreath making workshops in Yorkshire. Not only do you learn a skill, you meet new people, have some fun and come away with your own handmade wreath. Debenhams has an online tutorial by Abigail Ahern on its website, www.debenhams.com

*Pine cone mini trees. Buy inexpensive plain mache pots used for growing seedlings and decorate these with decoupage or ribbon, Pop some glue on the tips of the pinecone and sprinkle with glitter. Next, add tiny buttons or sequins to give the appearance of baubles. Stick down in the pots with BluTac.

*And...bake. You can bake your own tree decorations from salt dough. All you need is one cup of plain flour, half a cup of water and a cup of salt, plus food colouring. Mix the flour and salt together and then add a few drops of food colouring to the water. Mix everything together to make a dough. If it is too sticky add more flour. Roll out to half a centimetre thickness and use tree and star-shaped biscuit cutters to make shapes. Make a small hole in the top using a straw and bake on a very low setting, gas mark one or 100 deg.C. for three hours. When cooled, decorate them with sequins and glitter. If you are feeling adventurous, why not make a gingerbread house? Biscuiteers do a kit for £35, www.biscuiteers.com

*Kits. Wilko, wilko.com, has some reasonably priced Christmas crafting kits for children. They include a make your own elves kit, £2.

* If you love the idea of a homemade Christmas but don’t have the time then buy handmade decorations and gifts.

Yorkshire is blessed with more than its fair share of brilliant designer makers. The best places to find them are at craft and maker fairs, independent galleries, shops and delis.

You can also find them online, visit Folksy, www.folksy.com, Etsy, www.etsy.com and Not on the Highstreet, notonthehighstreet.co.uk.