Home with room for all the family

The Mount, Littlethorpe, Ripon

Price: £1.85m

Contact: Strutt and Parker, tel: 01423 561274

This six-bedroom village home is in walking distance of Ripon and comes with a two-bedroom coach house.

The kitchen, which has a gas Aga.

Built in the 1830s, its owners spent over two years transforming the property into a beautiful, multi-generational home.

Nicola Routledge, who bought the house five years ago and is selling to downsize, describes the renovation as “a labour of love”. “We did everything from the roof down and we completely renovated the coach house too. A lot of work and a lot of love went into the project and we were very mindful of the property’s heritage.”

The house has a hall, a kitchen with Aga, a boot room, utility room, an orangery with bi-fold doors onto a terrace, a drawing room with views towards Ripon cathedral, two cloakrooms and a family room. There is also a eisure suite with bar, gym and cinema. The first floor has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The coach house cottage has two bedrooms.

Outside, there are gardens, garages and outbuildings, which offer potential for development. There are two stables, tack room and 6.91 acres with paddocks with post and rail fencing and automatic water troughs.

Bi-fold doors open onto the terrace