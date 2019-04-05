Lesa is backing Proptech

Lesa Brown is a Director at David Phillip Estate Agents, which is based in the village of Bramhope, Leeds. www.davidphillip.co.uk

How did you end up working in property? Having worked in media, estate agents weresome of my biggest clients and I always enjoyed working with them. My partner, David Phillip, has been selling property in North and

West Yorkshire for over 30 years. We both wanted to start an estate agency business that was agile and innovative and one where we are answerable to no-one but our clients. So David Phillip Estate Agents is a liberating experience and one where I can put my marketing knowledge and creativity to good use.

How is the market faring in your areas? All indications show that Yorkshire is bucking some of the negative national trends. Although there is a shortage of supply, there are more cash buyers who are looking for something special, either with high spec or a property requiring refurbishment. Once the Brexit uncertainty is out of the way, then the market will improve. The exciting developments and opportunities in and around Leeds means anywhere in this area is a great place to buy,

Are there any up and coming places? The developments taking place around Leeds Bradford Airport, will benefit the areas of Yeadon, Cookridge and Horsforth as there will be improved rail links and infrastructures. This will spread to areas further afield such as Bramhope, Adel and Pool-in Wharfedale, which is why we chose to open a business in this area.

If you were Housing Minister what would you do and why? Reducing the number of chains that fall through would bring huge economic benefit as well as reducing the number of people investing time and emotion in chasing properties they don’t buy. The government need to speed up the process of home buying through Proptech and blockchain technology. If the industry fails to make the most of technology then it will be a lost opportunity.

What are the best and worst things about working in property? Although we have invested in some of the best technology, it is people who sell houses and I find it rewarding to know we have helped people move to the next stage of their lives.

The worst is that once the buyer and seller have agreed the slowness sets in. Having worked in the fast world of marketing and digital, I find it ludicrous that it takes so long to sell a property. We can only go as fast as the slowest party involved.

Where is your ideal home? I have it in a small village near Harrogate with views of beautiful Yorkshire countryside, along with close proximity to the restaurants and shops in Harrogate.