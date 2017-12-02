Old charm: period homes for sale in the East Riding

The Old Vicarage, Wansford, near Driffield

Price: £585,000

Contact: Quick and Clarke, tel: 01482 750077, www.quickandclarke.co.uk

his grade II listed family home is in a sought-after village and is on the market form the first time ever. Built in 1874 by Sir Tatton Sykes of the Sledmere Estate, it was designed by the influential Victorian architect George Edmund Street. Hewas famed for his love of the Victorian Gothic style and is best known as the designer of the Royal Courts of Justice in The Strand, London.

The Old Vicarage, Wansford

The Old Vicarage stands centrally on a delightful one acre plot and has lawns, wild meadow areas, seating and a vegetable plot. The house has 2,500 sq.ft of space and come with four bedrooms and a garage/workshop. Wansford is a small village two miles from Driffield and one mile from Nafferton, which has a primary school.

Rowley Manor, Little Weighton, Cottingham

Price: £1.4m

Contact: Carter Jonas, tel: 01904 558200, www.carterjonas.co.uk

The Rowley Manor Hotel offers the chance of a luxury live-work home. The handsome, grade II listed country house dates from 1710 but has numerous later additions. The most significant is the west wing which was added in the 1920s. Originally built to serve as the rectory to neighbouring St. Peter’s Church, the property was acquired by shipping magnate Thomas Filmer-Wilson in 1928, who developed it into one of the finest country homes in Yorkshire.

Converted into a boutique hotel in 1970, the property now boasts 16 ensuite bedrooms, a reception hall, bar and panelled dining room, all with period features. There is also a restaurant with commercial kitchen capable of serving up to 120 guests. The hotel has a reputation as one of the area’s finest wedding venues, thanks in part to the beautiful gardens, setting and proximity of the local church and interlinking function rooms, all licenced to hold civil ceremonies. The gross annual turnover is £762,641 and brought a net profit of £101,207 in 2016, Along with the hotel, there is an adjoining lodge, which has served as staff accommodation, but it could be tconverted into a spa or further guest accommodatiom,subject to the necessary planning consents.