Property People Q&A: Amanda May

Amanda May has been in the property business for over 30 years and is branch banager at Dale Eddison Skipton, www.daleeddison.co.uk

Q: How did you end up working in property? I fell into property quite by chance. When I was 18 and my dad thought I was leaving each morning to drive to college in Leeds, I’d decided I didn’t like the course I was on. So, because I was a good typist (I used to type the menus every day at my parents’ pub, the Red Lion in Burnsall) I’d got a job as the office junior in a Skipton solicitors office. They thought I was the best junior ever as I used to arrive at 8.15 am every day. After a few months I joined a local estate agent who was looking for a typist and from there I worked my way up.

Q: How is the housing market faring in your area? The property market nationally has seen some ups and downs in the last couple of years because of the economic and political uncertainty but here in Craven we’ve had a relatively stable time with plenty of properties being sold amid a good balance of buyers and sellers. This has not, however, meant that everything has sold at its expected price, and certainly the market still has its price sensitivities. Looking at 2018, the signs are generally good and I think the current stability and demand will continue.

Q: Are there any up-and-coming places? Demand for properties within Skipton town has soared in the last few years as more people want less commuting. More and more people are valuing their ‘downtime’ and seeing travelling as an evil rather than a necessity, hence the attractions of living in a town rather than a village have never been more popular

Q: If you were the Housing Minister what would you do and why? I’d take yet another long hard look at our planning policies, particularly for rural housing. In my view the real issues of living in the countryside aren’t being addressed and S106 ‘local occupancy’ restrictions are being levied almost willy nilly, in many cases to the detriment of, rather than enhancing, local communities.

Q: What are the best and worst things about working in property? So many good things, such as feeling like a female property version of James Herriot when I’m driving alongside the banks of a beautiful meandering river in the upper reaches of the Wharfe Valley. The worst thing is the long hours we work.

Q: Where and what your ideal home? I’m a lucky lady as I live in my ideal home. It’s a beautiful 17th century cottage which I tried to buy a long time ago and didn’t get it - you see we estate agents don’t always get the house of our choice.

Luckily, 25 years on I got another chance and jumped at it. It feels like it was meant to be and I love it, despite the wonky roof, slopey walls and way too many enormous spiders.