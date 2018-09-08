Property People Q&A: Julia Green

Julia Green is branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley estate agents in Skipton. She leads a team of eight dealing in sales and lettings, dacres.co.uk

How did you end up working in property? For as long as I can remember I have had an interest in property and when the opportunity arose to work for an independent agency in London I jumped at the chance and have never looked back. I worked for a number of leading independent estate agents in Richmond upon Thames, Chiswick and Chelsea, as well as working for Allsop in Dubai as a sales and leasing real estate agent. I am originally from Wharfedale and was keen to return to Yorkshire and work for Dacre, Son & Hartley.

How is the housing market faring in your area? The market has fared extremely well this summer. Demand is high, particularly within the £400,000 - £600,000 price range, with some properties receiving multiple offers within

the first few days on the market. Villages within a few miles of Skipton are extremely sought-after due to their rural surroundings and the offer of a country lifestyle with easy access to all Skipton’s amenities.

Are there any up-and-coming places? I would say Skipton town centre itself is increasingly popular and very buoyant at the moment, with buyers coming from all over the country. Having been named as the happiest place to live in the UK last year, Skipton certainly lives up to that accolade. The town was also commended for its low crime rates, top-class schools and great transport links. We have beautiful scenery, as well as plenty of great

places to eat and drink, from traditional pub’s like the The Woolley Sheep, to Alexander’s, a contemporary bar and restaurant. The transport links here are fantastic. It is only three hours to London by train and 30 minutes to Leeds and Bradford.

If you were the Housing Minister what would you do and why? I would increase and encourage more development on brownfield sites. A good example is The Cotton Mill, a former mill in Skipton which was converted into 39 apartment.We sold all of them and their popularity proves how buildings can be transformed with a sustainable new uses in the form of much needed new homes.

What is the worst part of the job? The only downside of the job is when I receive more than one offer on a very desirable property and have to give disappointing news to the unsuccessful buyers.

Where and what is your ideal home? It would be a property with views over water, either of the sea, a lake or river. I’d also want large floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious lateral layout and an open fireplace with a contemporary finish.

www.dacres.co.uk