Property People Q&A: Richard Hare

Richard Hare has spent eight years working in the property industry in Yorkshire and abroad. He is manager of Dacre, Son & Hartley in Guiseley.

How did you end up working in property? Property runs in the family. My dad had a successful career as a chartered surveyor and estate agent in Harrogate for 40 plus years which further enhanced my interest over the years. I’ve always had a keen interest in property and my brother also works in the construction sector.

How is the housing market faring in your area? It’s excellent. Over the last five years Guiseley has blossomed thanks to its superb transport links to Leeds, its countryside retreats, as well as superb retail and leisure offerings. The ever-popular Tranmere Park has seen a flurry of interest recently with some properties reaching 30 viewings and multiple offers in a single weekend. Rawdon and Yeadon are equally active with plenty of shops, bars, restaurants and outstanding schools.

Are there any up-and-coming places? Apperley Bridge is definitely on the rise. The reopening of its railway station in 2015 has resulted in a surge in housing demand and prices are steadily increasing in the area. You also can’t underestimate the value of a good pub, and The Stansfield Arms in Apperley Bridge never disappoints.

If you were the Housing Minister what would you do and why? Abolish the additional three per cent additional stamp duty rate that’s payable on second and subsequent homes. Figures show falling numbers of investors in the market due to this additional “surcharge” – recent RICS figures also show a decline in the number of new homes coming to the rental market. This proposed change should be coupled with the reversal of the tax relief changes which are currently being phased in and which will see mortgage interest tax relief replaced by a tax credit limited to the basic rate of tax. Many agents are seeing falling investor numbers due to these additional tax burdens, despite the fact there’s huge demand from tenants wanting to rent homes. The decline in new rental properties coming to the market combined with rising tenant demand is likely to mean rents will continue to increase, which will hit those living in rented property hard.

What is the best thing about working in property? seeing the look on a buyer’s face when they find their perfect home – that always makes the long days worthwhile.

What is your ideal home? It would be a contemporary twist on a barn conversion that combines old and new. Countryside views, a large open plan living room with a huge fireplace, wbeams and as much glass as possible are also on my wish list. You could describe it as a more characterful spin on a James Speyer style property.

*Contact: www.dacres.co.uk.