Property People Q&A: Ross Quin

Ross Quin is branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley in Harrogate. He heads a team of sales, lettings and mortgage advisers, dacres.co.uk.

How did you end up working in property? The quick answer is red wine. It all came about during a skiing holiday where a big group of four families were in a catered chalet together and one of the group was an estate agent. I

really liked the sound of what he did, and after a few bottles of red wine, I suggested setting up an interview for when we got back home, and the rest is history.

How is the housing market faring in your area? Harrogate has always been a strong market and it consistently retains its high property prices, creating somewhat of a ‘Harrogate bubble’. There are so many attractive things about Harrogate and I personally think it’s the best place to live in the UK. There are several new-build developments underway at the moment, with incentives attracting all age groups, which is great for the market.

Are there any up-and-coming places? The up and coming place of the moment, and my personal favourite as I live close by, is Cold Bath Road. It offers a variety of independent shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and all within walking distance of Harrogate town centre.

If you were the Housing Minister what would you do and why? If I were a housing minister the first thing I would scrap would be stamp duty. It’s such a high additional expense on top of all the other costs associated with moving.

What are the best and worst things about working in property? The best thing about working in property is getting to value a variety of incredible homes in the Harrogate area, whether it’s a one bedroom apartment or an eight bedroom country home. Every day is different. I can honestly say I really love my job. The worst part is when a sale collapses and it’s out of your control, which is incredibly frustrating.

Where and what is your ideal home? My ideal home would be a big family home, with a sports room including a bar and pool tables – although I am not sure my wife would agree. I would also like a hot tub with nice views and an outside bar for big family parties.